Yogi govt guarantees uninterrupted power supply for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Yogi Adityanath government is actively working to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. In collaboration with the electricity department, preparations are being made to strengthen the region’s power infrastructure. Two new substations are under construction in Gangapar Jhunsi and New Bailey, including the 132/33 kV Hetapatti substation, which will benefit over 250,000 residents by providing continuous power to both urban and rural areas. The New Bailey substation will serve around 100,000 people in various neighborhoods, enhancing overall electricity reliability.

Additionally, efforts are underway to expand the capacity of the Phaphamau substation, improving power delivery to approximately 50,000 residents in the market and surrounding rural areas. To further secure a stable power supply, twelve interlink lines are being built to connect major 33/11 kV substations, ensuring reliable electricity for around 700,000 people. High-tension and low-tension power lines along key roads are also being placed underground, reducing the risk of accidents and enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal for the event.

In another key initiative, 33 kV Ring Main Units (RMUs) are being installed at critical substations in Awas Vikas, Daraganj, and other locations, which will allow for quick restoration of power in case of faults. This system is designed to restore electricity within 10 to 15 seconds, guaranteeing uninterrupted power during the Maha Kumbh. These comprehensive measures reflect the government’s commitment to providing a safe and well-equipped environment for the millions of devotees expected to attend the event..