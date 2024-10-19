52,000 Pilgrims Book Darshan as Devotees Flock to Sabarimala Ahead of Mandala Season

Sabarimala is witnessing a significant influx of devotees as the Mandala season approaches, with thousands waiting in queues both inside and outside the temple. So far, around 52,000 pilgrims have booked their darshan through the virtual queue system. The ‘Thulam masa’ pooja will continue until the 21st of this month. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that facilities will be provided for those arriving without online registration or unaware of the virtual queue system, ensuring a smooth darshan experience for all.

The Chief Minister highlighted that similar arrangements were successfully implemented in previous years. In response to a submission made by V. Joy in the Legislative Assembly, Vijayan emphasized that the state government, along with the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, and district administration, has held detailed planning meetings to streamline the pilgrimage and ensure proper facilities for devotees.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has set a cap of 70,000 daily virtual queue bookings for Sabarimala darshan. Although the government initially aimed to offer 80,000 slots and spot bookings for an additional 10,000 pilgrims, it is still unclear if the board will proceed with this plan after the virtual queue slots are filled.