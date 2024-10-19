Central Govt Releases 2025 Holiday List: Mandatory and Optional Leave Days Detailed

The Central Government has announced the holiday list for 2025, detailing both mandatory and optional leave days for its employees. Each central employee can choose any two holidays from a specified list of restricted holidays. Additionally, administrative offices located outside of Delhi and New Delhi will have mandatory holidays, along with the option to select three holidays from a pool of 12 optional holidays.

The mandatory holidays include significant national observances such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday, as well as religious celebrations like Eid ul-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Diwali. Other notable mandatory holidays are Dussehra, Christmas Day, and Guru Nanak’s Birthday, among others. These holidays reflect a blend of national pride and cultural diversity within the country.

For optional holidays, employees have a variety of choices, including an additional day for Dussehra, Holi, and Janmashtami, as well as festivals like Ram Navami and Maha Shivaratri. Other options encompass regional celebrations such as Onam, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti, among others, allowing employees to select days that resonate with their cultural and personal preferences.