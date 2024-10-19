Delhi’s air quality worsens to ‘poor’, GRAP-1 measures activated

A thick fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 251, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category, with some areas like Anand Vihar recording a “Very Poor” AQI of 334. The Central Pollution Control Board has warned that prolonged exposure to such air quality can cause breathing difficulties, while those in areas with “Very Poor” AQI may develop respiratory issues.

In response, the Delhi government has announced the strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) to improve air quality. This decision followed a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi, along with Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The plan includes deploying 200 anti-smog guns by the Public Welfare Department (PWD) and additional equipment from other agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Police will also increase presence in high-traffic areas, with Home Guards available if needed.

To further curb pollution, citizens are encouraged to use the Green Delhi app to report violations, carpool, and avoid burning trash. Special teams will monitor construction sites to ensure dust control, particularly focusing on debris from construction and demolition activities. Anti-smog cannons will be used at pollution hotspots across the city to combat road dust and improve air quality.