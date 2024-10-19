Drone attack targets Israeli PM Netanyahu’s residence, launched from Lebanon

A drone was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, just hours after the killing of senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Netanyahu’s spokesperson confirmed that the prime minister and his wife were not present during the attack, and no casualties were reported. The prime minister’s office issued a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming the absence of injuries.

At the same time, Israeli military forces intercepted two other drones that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, though one managed to evade radar detection and fly near an Israeli helicopter. The drone attack has not been claimed by Hezbollah or any other militant group, despite the group’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

The attack appears to be in retaliation for Israel’s recent killing of top Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, whose death was confirmed by Hamas. Hezbollah, already engaged in hostilities with Israel, had announced plans to escalate the conflict, which followed the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a September Israeli airstrike. This escalation prompted Israel to deploy ground forces into Lebanon earlier in October.