IAF-UWM rally honors Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, proceeds towards Guwahati

The Indian Air Force (IAF) — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally passed through Ayodhya, stopping at the Ram Temple to pay tribute to Lord Shri Rama, revered as a symbol of victory and righteousness. The rally, known as the Vayu Veer Vijeta, began on October 8 and will continue through to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, with scheduled stops in Guwahati on October 24 and Tawang on October 28-29.

In Lucknow, the rally was received at the Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station by Group Captain Gagan Kohli and paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Smritika War Memorial. Having already traversed key cities like Leh, Kargil, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, the next stops include Darbhanga, Coochbehar, and Guwahati before concluding in Tawang on Diwali.

The rally has highlighted India’s highway infrastructure, particularly roads built under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s leadership. Fighter jets have landed on some northeastern highways, demonstrating the roads’ high construction standards. This marks the IAF’s largest car rally to date, covering 7,000 km, with over 50 participants, both active and retired personnel.