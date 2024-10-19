India accuses Canadian border official of ISI ties in terror case amid diplomatic tensions

India has taken a major step amid its diplomatic standoff with Canada by naming Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) official, as a fugitive terrorist with alleged ties to Pakistan-based Khalistani militants. Sidhu is accused of involvement in terrorist activities in India, including a role in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020. His connections to Khalistani operatives and Pakistan’s intelligence service (ISI) are under investigation by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The diplomatic tensions between the two nations have intensified following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials accused India of targeting Sikh separatists within Canada, claiming Indian diplomats shared sensitive information with organized crime groups in India, leading to attacks on Canadian citizens advocating for the Khalistan movement. In response, India expelled Canadian diplomats, further escalating the situation.

India has expressed frustration over Canada’s inaction on multiple extradition requests, including for individuals linked to criminal activities and terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that 26 such requests remain unaddressed by Canada. The tensions have deepened with Canada’s allegations of Indian involvement in violence against pro-Khalistan activists, a claim strongly denied by New Delhi.