Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu’s death after allegations

The Kannur Collector, Arun K Vijayan, has been removed from the investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu following allegations of bias. The case has now been handed over to A. Geetha, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue. This change comes after claims that the Collector knew in advance that PP Divya, the then district panchayat president, would attend the farewell event for Naveen Babu and make allegations against him. Investigators are now expected to review the Collector’s phone records.

Divya, accused of abetment to suicide in connection with Naveen Babu’s death, has applied for anticipatory bail, which will be considered on October 21 by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. Meanwhile, staff members from the Revenue Department have testified that Divya’s presence at the event was unexpected, and her critical remarks stunned the attendees. Following this, the CPM removed Divya from her role as district panchayat president, and K.K. Rathnakumari has been named her successor.

Divya has publicly resigned from her post and expressed her willingness to cooperate with the police investigation. In her resignation announcement, she defended her actions, claiming her criticism was well-intended, though she acknowledged the party’s view that certain remarks should have been avoided. She affirmed her commitment to proving her innocence through legal channels.