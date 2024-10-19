Kerala byelections: LDF-UDF alliance claims BJP’s K Surendran

BJP state president K. Surendran has claimed that the upcoming by-elections in Kerala will mark a major shift in the state’s political landscape, with the NDA emerging as a genuine alternative. He accused the Congress party of being hijacked by mafia groups and alleged that the LDF and UDF have struck a covert deal to influence the by-elections. Surendran also criticized a District Congress Committee (DCC) leader for facilitating land acquisition for a petrol pump in Kannur, implying corruption.

Surendran questioned the positions of Congress leaders such as K. Sudhakaran, Muraleedharan, Chandy Oommen, and Ramesh Chennithala, suggesting that a mafia group now controls the party. He further pointed out the CPI(M)’s declining influence in Palakkad, noting that the party has suffered losses in the last three elections in the district. He also remarked on BJP candidate E. Sreedharan’s defeat in Palakkad, suggesting that CPI(M) members celebrated Shafi Parambil’s victory more than Congress supporters did.

Surendran alleged that there is an arrangement between the UDF and LDF in Palakkad and Chelakkara to keep out a third party during the by-elections, hinting at a mutual agreement between the two coalitions. He also raised concerns about a lack of action against a Collector and mentioned unauthorized interventions by PP Divya during a recent meeting, further suggesting collusion between the two political alliances regarding the petrol pump issue.