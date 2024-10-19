Kerala man posing as film producer arrested for sexual assault, extortion via social media

A man from Kottayam, Krishna Raj, has been arrested by Attingal police for sexually assaulting young women he met through social media, followed by extortion and threats. Posing as a film producer on Instagram and Facebook, Raj used fake profiles to build relationships with women. After assaulting them, he blackmailed his victims using private photos and videos to extort money.

The case came to light after a woman from Attingal filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief, revealing that Raj had extorted Rs 5 lakh and 8 sovereigns of gold from her. Unable to tolerate the threats, she sought police help. Raj was arrested while forming another relationship with a woman from Kannur.

The police investigation uncovered that Raj frequently changed his phone and SIM card to avoid detection. He was also involved in visa fraud, falsely claiming to secure European visas. Investigators used his social media activity to track him down and arrest him.