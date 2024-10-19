Malabar 2024 Naval Exercise with QUAD nations concludes in Visakhapatnam

The Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—concluded the Malabar 2024 naval exercise in Visakhapatnam on Friday. This year’s edition saw warships, helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine participating in advanced exercises focused on surface, sub-surface, and air warfare. Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal highlighted the complex operations, including surface weapon firings, anti-submarine drills, air defense exercises, and maritime interdiction operations under the Eastern Naval Command’s supervision.

The exercises emphasized collaboration in the maritime domain, with participating navies engaging in various seamanship evolutions, such as helicopter operations and refueling from tankers. The final sea phase served as a testament to the Quad’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation amid growing global challenges. The closing ceremony allowed for the exchange of experiences and best practices between the navies, reviewing the operational aspects of the sea phase.

Malabar 2024, which took place from October 9 in both harbor and sea phases, originally began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the U.S. Over the years, it evolved into a significant maritime engagement, with Japan and Australia later joining as key participants.