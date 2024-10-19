PM Modi to Celebrate Diwali with the Nation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with the nation. As the Member of Parliament representing the area, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 development projects, totaling an investment of ?6,611.18 crore. The projects will span various sectors, including healthcare, education, sports, religion, tourism, employment, housing, and aviation, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing public facilities in the region.

Among the significant projects, the Prime Minister will initiate the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the construction of a new terminal. He will also inaugurate the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital and address a gathering of over 20,000 people at the Sigra Sports Stadium. There are indications that he may announce a new initiative by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to provide free meals for caretakers at Sanskrit schools and hospitals, further emphasizing his dedication to community welfare.

Upon his arrival around 1 p.m., PM Modi will be welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and other dignitaries, including central and cabinet ministers. The visit is expected to be festive, with local BJP workers organizing various welcome arrangements, including drum performances and flower showers. After inaugurating the Shankara Netralaya at Harhua Ghazipur Ring Road, he will travel by road to the Sigra Sports Complex for the inauguration of the projects, including the state-of-the-art R Jhunjhunwala Shankara Eye Hospital, which was built at a cost of ?90 crore.