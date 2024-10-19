SWR Introduces Special Deepavali Trains from Bengaluru to Karwar; Details Inside

To accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the Deepavali festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) has launched special train services connecting Bengaluru and Karwar. This initiative aims to provide additional travel options and alleviate the pressure on regular train services. In addition to the Karwar route, two special trains have also been announced from Bengaluru to Mangalore.

The special train from Bengaluru to Karwar, Train No. 06597, will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at 1 p.m. on October 30th, traveling through key stations such as Chikkabanavara, Hassan, and Udupi, before arriving in Karwar at 4 a.m. the next day. The return service, Train No. 06598, will leave Karwar at noon on October 31st and is expected to reach Bengaluru at 4 a.m. the following day.

For the route from Yeshvantpur to Mangalore, Train No. 06565 will depart at 11:50 p.m. on October 30th, passing through stations including Hassan and Bantawala, and will arrive at Mangalore Junction at 11:45 a.m. the next day. The return service, Train No. 06566, will leave Mangalore Junction at 1 p.m. on October 31st and is scheduled to reach Yeshvantpur at 9:15 p.m. Passengers can find more details and book tickets through the official Indian Railways website.