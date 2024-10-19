Yogi Govt to Introduce Web Portal for Effective Oversight of Mission Shakti Programs

The Yogi government is set to enhance women’s safety, empowerment, and dignity in Uttar Pradesh through focused initiatives under Mission Shakti. To streamline the operation and implementation of these programs, a dedicated web portal will be created, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision. This portal will assist the Home Department in analyzing efforts across various government sectors and consolidating their databases, ensuring efficient monitoring of initiatives aimed at protecting women.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO), the new portal will serve as a dashboard with features like user management based on roles, reporting, and data input modules. It will facilitate the monitoring of campaigns promoting women’s safety and empowerment, enabling the Home Department to effectively track daily activities. The web-based system will allow for the online uploading of photos, videos, and documentation related to events, streamlining the record-keeping process and enhancing operational efficiency.

The portal will include a user-friendly interface designed for real-time tracking and uploads, ensuring transparency and accountability. It will act as a centralized platform for decision-making by providing real-time data access, complete with detailed reports for analysis. Additionally, the system will be secured with SSL certification and hosted on a Meit-Y empaneled cloud server, allowing users to download reports in MS Excel format and maintaining a comprehensive audit trail of all activities related to the programs.