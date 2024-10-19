Yogi govt trains police, sailors, drivers for Maha Kumbh 2025

To prepare for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a thorough training initiative focused on ensuring the respectful and safe treatment of the millions of devotees expected to attend. This program targets various groups, including police personnel, sailors, divers, and e-rickshaw and tempo drivers, emphasizing courteous behavior and safety, especially in challenging circumstances.

The police training consists of three sessions, with the first having started on October 16. It is structured in two phases: internal and external. The internal phase includes soft skills training such as gender sensitization and stress management. With a significant number of women pilgrims anticipated, male officers receive specific training aimed at respecting women’s privacy and handling gender-sensitive situations effectively. Mahakumbh Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi highlighted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of treating devotees with respect, leading to the implementation of this comprehensive training program.

In addition to police training, sailors and divers are receiving specialized instruction to ensure safety during holy dips at the Sangam. E-rickshaw and tempo drivers are also being educated on fixed fare structures, maintaining courteous conduct, and adhering to designated routes to facilitate smooth traffic flow. The overall aim of the Yogi government is to provide a positive, safe, and memorable experience for all attendees of Mahakumbh 2025.