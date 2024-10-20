12 including women, children killed in collision between auto-rickshaw- bus

Dholpur : In a tragic incident, as many as 12 people have died in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Bari in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan. According to the police, most of the deceased were children and women. Among those died, there are eight children, three women and a man.

The auto-rickshaw was from Dholpur. The bus was travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad to Jaipur.

‘The news of lives lost in the tragic road accident in Dholpur is extremely distressing. District administration officials have been instructed to ensure timely and adequate medical care for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured,’ Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.