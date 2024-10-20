Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. The Acer Nitro V 16 with Intel Core i5 14450HX CPU is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India whereas the variant with Intel Core i7 14650HX CPU carries a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. It will go on sale through Acer’s online store, Acer’s exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline stores.

Acer Nitro V16 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 16-inch WUXGA display with IPS technology and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is equipped with ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD to minimise glare.

The Acer Nitro V 16 can be configured with 14th-generation Intel Core i7 14650HX or Intel Core i5 14450HX processors. The laptop is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You’ll also get up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer has included a full-size numeric keypad with Amber backlighting on the Nitro V 16. It has a multi-gesture touchpad as well. The laptop comes with an MSFT Pluton Security processor for firmware TPM solutions and a Kensington lock slot. It also has Acer’s Purified Voice technology that utilises AI noise reduction through a three-microphone array. Further, the laptop is compatible with Copilot and includes Acer’s in-house TrueHarmony technology for enhanced audio quality.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 has USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and an Ethernet (RJ-45) port. It also gets Wi-Fi 6 support.