Aviation Safety Body Assures ‘Indian Skies Safe’ Amid Hoax Bomb Threats

Amid a surge of hoax bomb threats targeting over 70 flights, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with airline representatives in New Delhi. BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan reassured the public, affirming that “Indian skies are absolutely safe” and that the current security protocols are robust. The meeting, which included airline CEOs, focused on reviewing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling bomb threats to ensure safety measures remain effective.

On Saturday alone, over 30 bomb threats were reported against flights from various airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet. Authorities are investigating the source of the threats, which were traced to IP addresses in locations like London, Germany, Canada, and the US. Officials are also probing the use of VPNs to obscure the real origins of the threats. Fresh guidelines to further strengthen security protocols are expected to be issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In some cases, minors were found responsible for the threats. For instance, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for issuing threats against several flights, reportedly as part of a personal dispute. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that most of the threats appear to be the work of pranksters rather than part of a larger conspiracy, and measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.