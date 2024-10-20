CJI Chandrachud emphasizes preserving Supreme Court’s role as the ‘people’s court’

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized the importance of preserving the Supreme Court’s role as a people’s court while clarifying that this does not mean it should act as the Opposition in Parliament. Speaking at the first Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association conference in Goa, he stressed the need for respectful and inclusive language in courtrooms, especially avoiding derogatory remarks toward women, which can reinforce harmful stereotypes.

The CJI highlighted the vital role the Supreme Court plays in serving the people under the Constitution. He noted that Advocates on Record (AoRs) are crucial in this process, ensuring that cases are properly drafted, filed without defects, and effectively communicated to both clients and the court. This, he said, is essential to allow the court to dispense justice efficiently.

Additionally, Chandrachud pointed to the Supreme Court’s efforts to modernize by incorporating technology to streamline various processes such as e-filing, obtaining court passes, and managing online appearances, aiming to simplify and improve court operations.