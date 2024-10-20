Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at record high. Gold is priced at Rs 58,240 per 8 gram and Rs 7280. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7959.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.430. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7295.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.370.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.59%, while the change over the past month has been -3.83%. The price of silver is Rs.102600 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.400 per kg.

Also Read: Honor launches X60 series: Price, Specifications

In global markets, price of spot gold closed with a gain of over 1% at $2721 on Friday, and was up nearly 2.2% on the week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,725. Price of spot silver rose 1.2% to $32.08 and headed for a weekly gain. Platinum added 1.5% to $1,007.25 and palladium increased 1.5% to $1,057.82.

Making new highs for 3 consecutive sessions now, Gold futures contracts at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) settled flat at Rs 77,565 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.60% or Rs 458. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,573/kg, up by 0.90% or Rs 829.