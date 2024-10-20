Delhi pollution hits ‘severe’ levels; AAP blames UP diesel buses

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 20 blamed emissions from diesel buses entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for the worsening air quality in the city, particularly in Anand Vihar. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the high pollution levels in the area, pointing to the heavy influx of diesel-operated buses from UP, while stressing that Delhi’s public transport system uses cleaner CNG or electric buses. She also criticized UP and Haryana for releasing untreated effluents into the Yamuna River, contributing to pollution, and vowed to engage with the UP government on these issues.

During a visit to Anand Vihar, Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that PM 2.5 levels had spiked to a hazardous 454, causing thick smog and reduced visibility. Atishi emphasized the stark contrast between Delhi’s efforts to curb pollution and the practices of its neighboring states, questioning why UP and Haryana have not switched to cleaner alternatives like CNG buses. She acknowledged that Anand Vihar, located near the UP border, has become a pollution hotspot.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has implemented several measures, including forming 99 teams for dust control and deploying over 325 smog guns across the city. Rai urged the UP government to take responsibility for the diesel buses’ impact, suggesting water sprinkling at the Kaushambi bus depot to reduce pollution. He noted that the influx of diesel buses from UP had doubled the pollution load in Delhi.