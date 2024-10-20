Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini sparks panic, no casualties

On Sunday morning, a loud explosion occurred near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, New Delhi, causing panic among locals. The blast, reported at around 7:50 AM, led to immediate emergency response, including two fire brigades. While the explosion raised concerns, authorities confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Delhi Police revealed that the explosion damaged the wall of the CRPF school, with a foul odor lingering in the area. Nearby properties were also affected, including shattered windows of a shop and a parked car. A PCR call alerted police to the scene, where they discovered the damage and began further investigation.

A crime investigation team, forensic experts, and the bomb disposal squad were deployed to examine the area, which was cordoned off for safety. The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation to determine what triggered the blast.