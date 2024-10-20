Honor launches X7c: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor X7c has been launched in Azerbaijan as a successor to the Honor X7b. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB trim of the Honor X7c is priced at AZN 359 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Meanwhile, the top-end version with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at AZN 410 (roughly Rs. 20,200). It is available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White colours.

Honor X7c runs on Andorid 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and features a 6.77-inch TFT LCD HD+ (720×1,610 resolution) display. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Honor X7c has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Honor X7c include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support.

The Honor X7c is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 35W charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 59 hours of music playback time on a single charge.