Indian Railways cancels, reduces frequencies of 50 trains for 90 days: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has regulated the operations of several long-distance trains due to the upcoming winter season. The national transporter said that the changes in train operations have been made keeping fog and safety in mind.

The national transporter has cancelled the operations of 24 trains, reduced the frequency of more than 20 trains, and partially cancelled 2 trains on various routes for 90 days.

‘To ensure safe rail operations due to fog, from 01.12.24 to 28.02.25, some trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled and the number of operating days of some trains has been reduced,’ the East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.

Fully cancelled trains:

Train No. 12538 Prayagraj Rambagh-Muzaffarpur Express – from 02.12.24 to 08.01.25

Train No. 12537 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambagh Express – from 02.12.24 to 08.01.25

Train No. 22198 Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi)-Kolkata Express. – from 06.12.24 to 10.01.25

Train No. 22197 Kolkata-Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi) Express. – from 08.12.24 to 12.01.25

Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express – from 02.12.24 to 28.02.25

Train No. 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express – from 04.12.24 to 02.03.25

Train No. 15620 Kamakhya-Gaya Express – from 02.12.24 to 24.02.25

Train No. 15619 Gaya-Kamakhya Express – from 03.12.24 to 25.02.25

Train No. 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express – from 05.12.24 to 27.02.25

Train No. 15622 Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Express – from 06.12.24 to 28.02.25

Train No. 12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express – from 02.12.24 to 09.01.25

Train No. 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express – from 03.12.24 to 10.01.25

Train No. 22857 Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express – from 02.12.24 to 06.01.25

Train No. 22858 Anand Vihar-Santragachi Express – from 03.12.24 to 07.01.25

Train No. 18103 Tata-Amritsar Express – from 02.12.24 to 26.02.25

Train No. 18104 Amritsar-Tata Express – from 04.12.24 to 28.02.25

Train No. 14003 Malda Town-New Delhi Express – from 03.12.24 to 01.03.25

Train No. 14004 New Delhi-Malda Town Express – from 01.12.24 to 27.02.25

Train No. 14524 Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express – from 03.12.24 to 25.02.25

Train No. 14523 Barauni-Ambala Harihar Express – from 05.12.24 to 27.02.25

Train No. 14618 Amritsar-Purnia Court Janseva Express – from 01.12.24 to 28.02.25

Train No. 14617 Purnia Court-Amritsar Janseva Express – from 03.12.24 to 02.03.25

Train No. 12327 Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express – from 03.12.24 to 28.02.25

Train No. 12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express – from 04.12.24 to 01.03.25

Trains to be run with reduced days of operation:

From 01.12.2024 to 28.02.2025, the operation of the following trains leaving from the originating station will remain cancelled on the days mentioned against them:-

Train No. 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express – Cancelled every Monday and Thursday

Train No. 11124 Barauni-Gwalior Express – Cancelled every Tuesday and Friday

Train No. 12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express – Cancelled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Train No. 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express – Cancelled every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Train No. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar North East Express – Cancelled every Sunday and Wednesday

Train No. 12506 Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express – Cancelled every Tuesday and Friday

Train No. 15483 Alipurduar-Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express – Cancelled every Wednesday and Saturday

Train No. 15484 Delhi-Alipurduar Sikkim Mahananda Express – Cancelled every Friday and Monday

Train No. 12523 New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express – Cancelled every Tuesday

Train No. 12524 New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri Express – Cancelled every Wednesday

Train No. 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express – Cancelled every Saturday

Train No. 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express – Cancelled every Tuesday

Train No. 12529 Patliputra-Lucknow Express – Cancelled every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Train No. 12530 Lucknow-Patliputra Express – Cancelled every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Train No. 15079 Patliputra-Gorakhpur Express – Cancelled every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Train No. 15080 Gorakhpur-Patliputra Express – Cancelled every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Train No. 15074 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express – Cancelled every Wednesday

Train No. 15073 Singrauli-Tanakpur Triveni Express – Cancelled every Thursday

Train No. 15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Triveni Express – Cancelled every Tuesday and Saturday

Train No. 15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express – Cancelled every Wednesday and Sunday

Train No. 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express – Cancelled every Thursday

Train No. 22406 Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express – Cancelled every Wednesday

Train No. 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Express – Cancelled every Sunday

Train No. 13020 Kathgodam-Howrah Express – Cancelled every Tuesday

Partially cancelled trains:

Train No. 12177 Howrah-Mathura Jn. Chambal Express – Will remain cancelled between Agra Cantt and Mathura Jn from 06.12.24 to 10.01.25.

Train No. 12178 Mathura Jn.-Howrah Chambal Express- will remain cancelled between Mathura Jn. and Agra Cantt from 02.12.24 to 06.01.25.