Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop launched in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ was launched in India. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 49,900. It is available in two colourways: brown and silver. The laptop can be purchased starting October 22 at 12pm IST only on Flipkart.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 440 nits of peak brightness. The company claims it supports 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and has a 16:10 aspect ratio. In terms of dimensions, it has a thickness of 4.5mm at its slimmest point and weighs just 1kg. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam with infrared (IR) capabilities supporting Windows Hello authentication.

It is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 10 cores, four threads, and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. The chipset is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM operating at 4,267MHz and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It has an Intel Iris Xe graphics processing unit (GPU).

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs on Windows 11 and comes with a dedicated Copilot key for quickly bringing up Microsoft’s AI chatbot. In terms of connectivity, the laptop sports two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

With the in-built Flash Link feature, users can transfer files between mobile devices and the laptop. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is backed by a 57Wh battery which supports charging via USB Type-C. It comes bundled with a 65W charging adapter.