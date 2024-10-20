Isuzu launches D-MAX ambulance in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Isuzu Motors India has launched the Isuzu D-Max Ambulance. The ambulance complies with AIS-125 Type C ambulance standards. It is offered at Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom. The ambulance version of the proven D-Max is designed keeping in mind the Indian healthcare conditions and service providers in the industry.

It comes equipped with 14 best-in-class features to facilitate some freshness in the ‘Basic Life Support Ambulance’ segment. The ambulance is powered by Isuzu RZ4E 1.9-litre 4-cylinder VGS (Variable Geometry System) turbo inter-cooled engine. This engine produces best-in-class power of 120 kW (161 hp) at 3600 rpm and excellent torque of 360 Nm at 2000–2500 rpm.

The Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance has some other best-in-class features, which include a short wheelbase of 3095 mm to manoeuvre easily even in tight spaces, big wheels of 16 inches, and a small turning circle radius of 6.3 metres for easy turns in congested urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

It also comes equipped with features like traction control, stability control, hill descent control, emergency brake assist, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, collapsible steering column and more. The D-Max Ambulance vehicle is built on the robust Isuzu iGRIP platform riding on the Hi-Ride suspension with double wishbones on the front end.

It is fully equipped with the mandatory warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights and PA system along with the high visibility stickers on the vehicle body. Care has been taken in making it durable and interiors hygienic, and rust-free with PUF-insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) body panels.

It comes with a sliding window with the driver cabin with a black privacy curtain. The patient compartment has an external storage provision for oxygen cylinders. Hoses, oxygen manifold source and delivery system with oxygen humidifier, etc.