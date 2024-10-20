Karwa Chauth 2024: Important Date, Traditions, and Moonrise Time

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi, is a significant celebration for married and soon-to-be-married women, especially in northern India. On this day, women observe a strict fast, known as the nirjala vrat, abstaining from both food and water from sunrise until moonrise. The fast is undertaken to pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

**Karwa Chauth 2024: Date and Timings**

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Sunday, October 20, 2024, according to the Purnimanta calendar, on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:46 AM and end at 4:16 AM on October 21. Women will observe the rituals throughout the day, concluding with evening prayers.

**Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timing**

The auspicious time for Karwa Chauth puja will be between 5:46 PM and 7:02 PM, and the moon is expected to rise around 7:54 PM, though this can vary by location. Women break their fast only after seeing the moon, with their husbands playing a key role in the rituals.

**Karwa Chauth Fast Rituals**

The day begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law to sustain them through the day. Afterward, women fast without food or water. In the evening, they dress in traditional attire, perform a group puja, and recite legends about figures like Veeravati and Savitri, highlighting themes of loyalty and devotion. The fast ends when the moon is sighted, and husbands help break the fast by feeding their wives, reaffirming the bond between them. Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, sacrifice, and cultural heritage.