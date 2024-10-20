Kashmir hosts its first international marathon with over 2,000 athletes

On Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the Kashmir Marathon, marking the first international athletic event in the valley. He was joined by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty at the ceremony. Around 2,000 athletes from across India and abroad participated in the marathon, which included top long-distance runners, Asian gold medalists, and elite runners from Europe and Africa. The marathon featured two categories: a full marathon covering 42 kilometers and a half-marathon of 21 kilometers.

Organized by the Department of Tourism, the event aimed to highlight the improved situation in Kashmir and promote it as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists. Tourism Director Raja Yaqoob emphasized that the marathon symbolized the region’s peaceful environment. “If someone is running 42 kilometers here, it sends a strong message that Kashmir is now peaceful,” Yaqoob said. He also noted that the event offered a platform to showcase Kashmir’s rich heritage, handicrafts, cuisine, and niche products to the world. With many of the athletes having large social media followings, they were expected to become informal brand ambassadors for the region, promoting its tourism potential globally.