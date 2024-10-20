Kerala’s former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan celebrates his 101st birthday

V.S. Achuthanandan, the renowned revolutionary leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, celebrated his 101st birthday on October 20. Although he has stepped back from public life due to health issues over the past five years, he remains a beloved figure in Kerala. His tenure is marked by steadfast leadership, and many remember his active political days as the state navigates challenges related to prolonged governance. Achuthanandan is synonymous with resilience, having dedicated his life to building the communist movement while confronting significant hardships from an early age. His fearless fight against corruption and social inequality, along with his legendary role in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, solidified his place in the hearts of the people.

In his later years, Achuthanandan faced increasing isolation as his party shifted towards capitalism and liberal influences. Despite witnessing many of his supporters depart to align with the party’s new direction, he remained true to his convictions. As a key figure among the 32 members who left the CPI national council over ideological differences, he helped establish the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and continued to uphold his beliefs, resisting the changing political landscape. His unwavering stance in the face of evolving dynamics further strengthened his status within the CPI(M).

Although he has not fully recovered from the physical disabilities caused by a stroke in 2019, Achuthanandan’s influence persists, with many referring to him as Kerala’s Fidel Castro. As the ruling party faces allegations of corruption and the challenges posed by gold smuggling, reflections on Achuthanandan’s potential impact on the current political climate have resurfaced. His 101st birthday coincides with a pivotal moment in Kerala’s political history, prompting many to contemplate how different the landscape might have been had he remained active.