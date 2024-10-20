Know types of toxic gratitude

Gratitude is a natural and positive emotion that arises when we acknowledge and appreciate the kindness, help, or positive experiences we receive from others. It’s an essential aspect of social bonding and emotional well-being

Toxic gratitude refers to the unhealthy or distorted way of expressing or experiencing gratitude. Toxic gratitude can have negative effects on an individual’s mental and emotional well-being.

Types of toxic gratitude:

Performative Gratitude: This is when gratitude is expressed for the sake of appearances or to seek external validation. It involves putting on a show of gratitude without genuinely feeling appreciative, focusing more on how gratitude is perceived by others rather than its true essence, especially on social media.

Superficial Gratitude: Refers to a shallow or surface-level expression of gratitude that lacks depth or authenticity. It involves using gratitude as a mere formality or social expectation without genuinely feeling or embodying gratitude.

Also Read: Simple tips to enhance sexual well-being

Conditional Gratitude: It involves attaching conditions or expectations to gratitude, where appreciation is expressed only when specific criteria are met. It can lead to a transactional mindset and undermine the true essence of gratitude, which is about unconditional appreciation.

Comparative Gratitude: Entails comparing one’s own gratitude to others, creating a hierarchy or competition of gratefulness. It involves measuring gratitude based on external factors or comparing blessings, leading to feelings of inadequacy or guilt.

Repressed Gratitude: Involves using gratitude as a means to shame or silence individuals who express legitimate concerns or negative emotions. It dismisses the importance of addressing and processing difficult experiences.