Market capitalization of 4 of top-10 firms surge by Rs 81,151 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 4 of India’s top 10 most-valued companies surged by Rs 81,151.31 crore in last week. The BSE benchmark index declined by 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent last week.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

ICICI Bank’s market valuation increased by Rs 28,495.14 crore to Rs 8,90,191.38 crore, while HDFC Bank added Rs 23,579.11 crore, reaching Rs 12,82,848.30 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) gained Rs 17,804.61 crore, raising its value to Rs 7,31,773.56 crore, and Bharti Airtel saw an increase of Rs 11,272.45 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs9,71,707.61 crore.

However, several top firms faced losses in market value. Infosys saw a significant drop of Rs 23,314.31 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 7,80,126.10 crore. Reliance Industries lost Rs c16,645.39 crore, lowering its value to Rs 18,38,721.14 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s market value declined by Rs 15,248.85 crore to Rs 6,38,066.75 crore, while TCS shed Rs 10,402.01 crore, reducing its valuation to Rs 14,91,321.40 crore. LIC’s valuation fell by Rs 8,760.12 crore to Rs 5,91,418.91 crore, and ITC saw a decline of Rs 2,251.37 crore, bringing its value to Rs 6,08,682.29 crore.

Despite the mixed performance, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Other top-valued companies include ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC.