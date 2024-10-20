Pune jeweller receives Rs 10 crore ransom threat, Lawrence Bishnoi gang under investigation

Authorities in Pune have revealed a significant development in the investigation of a ransom threat against a prominent jewelry merchant, possibly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The jeweler reportedly received an email demanding Rs 10 crore as ransom, prompting the Maharashtra Police to launch a thorough probe into the case, currently being handled by the cybercrime department. The police are exploring whether the threat is genuinely connected to the Bishnoi gang or a scam by an impersonator.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its past threats, including those against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has come under scrutiny again. The email sender claimed affiliation with the gang, but police are still verifying this claim. They are also examining technical details of the email to determine the authenticity of the threat and whether it came from a fraudster.

This investigation comes in the wake of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with suspects arrested in the case also alleging ties to the Bishnoi gang. Authorities have not released further details but continue to assess whether the same criminal network is behind both incidents.