Samsung Galaxy A16 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy A16 5G launched in India. Samsung is assuring six generations of software updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A16 5G.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A16 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 20,999. It is available in Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green colourways and will go on sale through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail platforms. Axis and SBI credit card users can save up to Rs. 1,000 while buying the new phone.

The Galaxy A16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB (via a micro SD card).

The Galaxy A16 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the handset has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A16 5G is 7.9mm thick, compared to the 8.4mm thickness of previous models. It also has an IP54-certified build. The phone gets Samsung’s Knox Vault security feature as well. It comes with Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay feature powered by NFC (Near Field Communication). It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The battery on the Galaxy A16 5G is claimed to deliver up to 2.5 days of playback time on a single charge.