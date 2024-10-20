Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Priyanka’s Wayanad poll debut

The Congress party is intensifying its campaign in Wayanad for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s electoral debut in the upcoming parliamentary by-election. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will join Priyanka in Wayanad on October 22 to support her campaign. The Gandhis will participate in a roadshow in Kalpetta and accompany Priyanka as she files her nomination papers on October 23, marking Sonia Gandhi’s first visit to Kerala in several years. Priyanka is expected to campaign in the constituency for 10 days, including the Chelakkara assembly by-election.

The Wayanad by-election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain his Rae Bareli seat after winning both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the recent parliamentary elections. The Congress chose Priyanka to run in Wayanad, signaling the importance of the constituency to the Gandhi family. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded Sathyan Mokery, while the BJP has nominated Navya Haridas, setting up a significant contest for the seat. Campaigning has already started with the LDF candidate kicking off his efforts on October 19.

The Election Commission has announced that the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13, with results expected on November 23. Rahul Gandhi’s prior victories in Wayanad, with significant margins in both 2019 and 2024, have reinforced the seat as a Congress stronghold. Despite a lower voter turnout in 2024, his win with a 3.6 lakh vote majority further emphasized his strong connection with the Wayanad electorate.