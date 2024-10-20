Sonos launches Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer globally: Details

Mumbai: Sonos has launched the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer globally. Sonos Arc Ultra price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) in the US. The new soundbar is available in two colourways: black and white. Customers can also get multiple bundles with the soundbar including a mount set, two-room setup and surround sound setup.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Sub 4 costs $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and is available in the same two colourways. Buyers can pair both new home entertainment devices in a bundle which is priced at $1,618 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000).

Sonos Arc Ultra gets a new acoustic architecture which leverages the 14 in-built speakers to deliver spatial audio. Comprising the speaker array are seven tweeters, six mid-woofers and a Sound Motion woofer, with the latter being a new introduction. The company claims its Arc Ultra can output a more balanced sound with enhanced bass than previous models despite featuring a slimmer design.

The Sonos Arc Ultra is capable of rendering a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience, including nine ear-level channels, one subwoofer, and four height channels. It has a Smart Tuning feature that measures how the sound reflects off different objects in the room and adapts the audio.

The new Sonos Sub 4 is equipped with a more powerful CPU, which helps it communicate more efficiently with other devices in the home cinema setup, as per the company. It also receives a fresh coat of paint with a new matte finish.