Theft at Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Three Arrested, Including Doctor

A theft occurred at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala last week, where thieves made off with a ceremonial bronze vessel, known as an uruli. Despite stringent security measures, including over 200 police officers, the robbers managed to infiltrate the temple and carry out the theft. Kerala Police tracked down the suspects in Haryana, arresting four individuals, including an Australian physician and two women, at a five-star hotel.

The main suspect, an Australian doctor, was part of a three-member group that used CCTV footage to trace their movements. They successfully bypassed security protocols, including metal detectors, allowing them to steal the uruli used for temple rituals. Following the investigation led by Fort Circle Inspector, the suspects were apprehended with assistance from the Gurgaon Police. They are expected to be transported back to Thiruvananthapuram for further questioning.

One of the arrested individuals, Ganesh Jha, claimed that the bronze vessel was given to him by a temple staff member rather than being stolen. He asserted that no one stopped him as he exited the temple with the uruli and mentioned he would have returned it if contacted. Following his confession, he returned the vessel to the police while at the hotel, adding to the embarrassment for the authorities over the security lapse surrounding such a high-profile site. Disciplinary measures against the responsible officers are anticipated.