Yogi government to provide free ration across Maha Kumbh Mela

The Yogi government has made extensive arrangements to ensure that no devotee or Kalpvasi attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj goes hungry. Along with organized food distribution, free ration facilities will be provided. Ration cards will be issued to Kalpvasis and long-term devotees, while existing ration cardholders will receive free rations upon presentation. The Food and Civil Services Department plans to set up 160 fair price shops across the fairgrounds to distribute rations in January and February 2025, supported by five warehouses for adequate supply. The project will cost over Rs 43 crore.

ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, noted that many Kalpvasis stay for extended periods and prepare their own food, necessitating these arrangements. The 160 ration shops across various sectors will cater to their needs by providing new ration cards and supplies. To ensure a seamless distribution process, the warehouses will store essential goods, preventing shortages during the event.

Devotees and Kalpvasis will receive essential supplies like food grains, sugar, and cooking gas. Special outlets will sell LPG cylinders, and daily ration distribution will also serve the temporary residents. Around 2 lakh ration cards will be issued to accommodate the estimated 10 lakh attendees. Each ration cardholder will receive 3 kg of wheat or flour, 2 kg of fortified rice, 2 kg of sugar, and 2 liters of kerosene, with an option for a domestic gas refill.