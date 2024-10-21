AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India announces 23-member squad

New Delhi: India announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. The event will be held from October 23rd to 27th in Thailand.

India are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam on October 23, Turkmenistan on October 25 and hosts Thailand on October 27. There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025.

India’s 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.

Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.