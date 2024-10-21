Archery World Cup Final 2024: Deepika Kumari wins silver

Tlaxcala: India’s top recurve archer Deepika Kumari won silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final 2024 in Tlaxcala, Mexico. She went down against fourth-seed Li Jiaman of China, a team silver medalist from the Paris Olympics by ‘0-6’ in the summit clash. Returning to the World Cup Final after three years following the birth of her daughter in December 2022, four-time Olympian Deepika was seeded third in the eight-archer field.

This is Deepika Kumari’s fifth silver medal at the Archery World Cup. It was Deepika’s ninth appearance at the World Cup Final where she has also bagged a bronze.

Dola Banerjee is the only Indian archer to have won a gold in the World Cup Final, having topped the podium in Dubai 2007.

The five-member Indian contingent, comprising three compound and two recurve archers, thus concluded their season-ending World Cup Final campaign with just one medal.