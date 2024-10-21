Astrological prediction for October 21, 2024

Mumbai: Today is the Panchami date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 2.30 pm today. Varian Yoga will remain till 11:11 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 5:51 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Mars has entered Cancer.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. The businessman of this zodiac will suddenly get money from somewhere. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then definitely discuss it with your parents. Do not hurry to do any work today.

Taurus

Today luck will support you completely. Spend some time in your interesting work. This will give you spiritual and mental happiness. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac.

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Students and youth are likely to get proper success in any of their special projects. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac.

Cancer

Also Read: Six workers, doctor shot dead by terrorists in Jammu

Today will be a normal day. Today you will be busy with many types of work throughout the day. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac.

Leo

Today you will also face many challenges. If you face them bravely, you will achieve success. Today will be a normal day for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble, but choosing the right point will take your career on the path of progress.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there will be opportunities for promotion in employment.

Libra

Today will be a fine day. You may get your pending money. Interest in religious and spiritual fields will increase. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac. You will get a call for a job in the company. The financial side will remain strong.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. The work planned today will be completed, due to which the financial condition will improve a lot.

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac. Do not take extra responsibility for work on yourself today, otherwise, stress will increase. It is also important to guide the children today.

Capricorn

Today will be spent roaming around. Do not pay attention to rumours today and focus on your work.

Aquarius

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your old work will be done easily. Your financial side will be strong. Today you will get the support of important people.

Pisces

Today you will spend the day roaming around. Today, by maintaining confidence, you will be able to complete the work well. You will meet new people and will be satisfied with the completion of pending work.