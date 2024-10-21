Commodity Market: Gold prices hit record high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched record high in Kerala on Monday, October 21, 2024. Gold price surged by Rs 160 per 8 gram to new life-time high of Rs 58,400. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7300, up by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at a all-time high of Rs 58,240 per 8 gram and Rs 7280 per 1 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 57,000 mark in the state on October 16. It crossed Rs 58,000 mark on October 19.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7958.3 per gram, down by Rs.10. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7294.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.74%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.87%. The cost of silver is Rs.102500 per kg, down by Rs.100 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures opened at their new all-time highs with the former opening at Rs 78,196/10 gm and the latter at Rs 98,244/kg. Gold prices were up by 0.55% or Rs 424 from the previous close while silver prices jumped by 2.7% or Rs 2,600. On Friday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 77,749 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.82% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 95,402 per kilogram with a gain of 3.99%.

In international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,724.88 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,725.81 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures was 0.4% higher to $2,740.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.69 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012. Platinum steadied at $1,013.54 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,081.50.