Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, Kerala prepares for rain and thunderstorms

A low-pressure system has formed over the central-eastern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, increasing the chances of a cyclone. Meteorologists predict that this system could strengthen into a severe low-pressure area by October 22 and potentially develop into a cyclone by October 23. It is expected to approach the Odisha-West Bengal coast by October 24.

In addition, there is a low-pressure system over the central-western Arabian Sea, which is likely to move away from India’s coast soon. Another cyclone is currently situated over the central-eastern Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coast, while a cyclonic circulation is present over the Tamil Nadu region, contributing to unsettled weather in these areas.

In Kerala, light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram, warning of heavy rainfall in isolated areas from October 21 to 23.