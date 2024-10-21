Ducati unveils Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

Mumbai: Ducati revealed the Scrambler 10th anniversary Rizoma edition, in Italy. Rizoma is an Italy-based manufacturer of motorcycle components and this is the first occasion where Ducati and Rizoma is collaborating on the 10th anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler. Only 500 units of the Scrambler Rizoma edition will be manufactured.

While the overall design of the motorcycle doesn’t change as much, it is the materials. Some parts of the Scrambler is done in

The motorcycle gets a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console along with the regular riding aids like ABS, traction control, two riding modes – road and wet and an under-seat USB charging point. The motorcycle continues to get the same 803 cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin Desmodue engine which gets new covers for the clutch and the alternator. The motor has power output of 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque output of 65.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quick-shifter.

The Scrambler suspension is Kayaba and uses a 41 mm upside-down fork and a shock absorber with adjustable spring preload. Both allow a wheel travel of 150 mm mild trails and broken roads. The bike gets a single 330 mm disc at the front, coupled to a Brembo four-piston monobloc calliper with radial attachment. At the rear is a 245 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.

Deliveries of the Ducati Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition will begin in early 2025.