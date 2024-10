Hockey India name squad for Germany series

New Delhi: Hockey India has named a 22-member squad for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi. The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been appointed as the vice-captain.

The two-match series will be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23rd and 24th. The India versus Germany Bilateral Hockey Series marks the return of international hockey in the national capital.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra