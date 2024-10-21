India, China Agree on Border Patrolling along LAC, Govt Announces

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday that India and China have reached a mutual agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The agreement follows weeks of negotiations aimed at reducing tensions in the region. Misri emphasized that the discussions have led to disengagement and will eventually resolve issues that arose in the area during the 2020 border standoff.

Despite this progress, two key friction points remain unresolved in eastern Ladakh—Demchok and the Depsang plains—where both countries continue to block each other from patrolling. Previous disengagements have occurred in areas such as Pangong Tso, Galwan, Hot Springs, and Gogra Heights, while talks on further de-escalation and troop withdrawal are still ongoing. The latest agreement marks a significant step toward normalizing India-China relations.

This breakthrough comes ahead of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend. There is speculation that Modi may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, though no official confirmation has been made. The BRICS Summit, with its focus on multilateralism and global development, will provide leaders an opportunity to discuss broader international issues and review the progress of BRICS initiatives.