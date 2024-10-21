Indian Railways adjusts schedule of this train: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway has revised schedule of Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj (Weekly) Special. This special train will see a revision in its schedule starting from October 22, 2024. The train will now depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 11:15 AM instead of the previous departure time of 11:00 AM. Additionally, Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus (Weekly) Special will arrive at Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 09:30 AM, a change from the earlier arrival time of 08:30 AM.

There will also be adjustments to the arrival and departure times at Vadodara station.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Price, Specifications

The national transporter also announced the temporary addition of extra coaches to Train No. 04126/04125. Train No. 04126/04125 will be augmented with two Sleeper Class coaches. The additional coaches will be in service from Bandra Terminus starting October 22, 2024, until December 30, 2024, and from Subedarganj starting October 21, 2024, until December 31, 2024.