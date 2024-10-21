Know how to hide ‘Instagram Likes’

Mumbai: Instagram is the most popular photo and video sharing platform Users can now hide like counts on their Instagram posts. Studies have shown that getting ‘likes’ triggers a dopamine release in our brains, providing a sense of pleasure and validation. By hiding like counts, you can enjoy posting without worrying about the numbers.

The feature is available to all Instagram users, including those with public and creator accounts. This option will only hide like counts on specific posts––it won’t affect all posts on your profile at once.

There are two ways to hide likes on Instagram posts or reels. You can either enable this setting for existing posts or use it when sharing new content.

1. Hiding Likes on existing posts:

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Navigate to the post for which you want to hide the likes.

Tap the three-dot menu (kebab menu) in the top right corner of the post.

Select “Hide like count to others” from the dropdown menu. This will prevent the number of likes from being displayed.

2. Hiding Likes on new posts:

When sharing a new post, tap “Advanced settings” before posting.

Enable the “Hide like count” feature to ensure the number of likes remains hidden as soon as your post goes live.