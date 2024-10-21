Life lessons to be learnt from Lord Hanuman

Hanuman is one of the most popular deities worshipped by the Hindus. Hanuman is bestowed with the blessing of ‘Mrityunjay’ from Lord Shiva, which makes him immortal.

Lord Hanuman is the 11th rudra avatar of Lord Shiva and since Lord Shiva is known as the destructor of evil, Lord Hanuman is known as the destructor of troubles (sankat mochan).

Hanuman as depicted in the Ramayana and most of the Hindu scriptures as a man with a face of a monkey, having extraordinary strength and supreme powers almost similar to the other Gods. He is one of the main characters of the great epic Ramayana.

Hanuman Chalisa, a poem of 40 stanzas is an ode to the greatness of Hanuman and is completely dedicated to his strength, generosity, intelligence, devotion towards Lord Rama and valour. Just reading each stanza reveals the unsurpassable magnificence of this legendary figure.

Legend says that reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily makes you positive and strong, and purifies you from within. Hanuman is a highly powerful deity. He is equally clever and known for implementing shrewd tactics for getting the work done when the evil forces try to harass the weak and innocent people.

Here are a few qualities depicted in Hanuman Chalisa that inspire us to follow this ardent devotee of Lord Rama:

Humility, Purity and Strength

“Shree Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Nijamanu Mukuru Sudhaari;

Barnau Raghubar Bimal Jasu, Jo Daayeku Fala Chaari;

Buddhiheen Tanu Jaanike, Sumirau Pavan Kumaar;

Bala Buddhi Bidya Dehu Mohe, Harahu Kales Bikaar”

These are the starting lines of Chalisa relating how you can purify your mind by submitting yourself at the ‘Charan’ (feet) of Lord Rama who is believed to be the seventh avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Despite being such a powerful person, the complete dedication of Hanuman at the feet of his Lord displays dignified humility and pure devotion, which is very rare.

Teachings: Just by bowing to a supreme power and accepting these qualities of Hanuman stimulates stronger and pure thoughts within us.

Rare Combination of Bravery and Wisdom

“Jai Hanuman Gyaan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapis Teehun Lok Ujagar,

Raamdoot Atulit Bal Dhaama, Anjani Putra Pavansut Naama,

Mahavir Vikram Bajrangi, Kumati Nivaar Sumati Ke Sangi,

Kanchan Varan viraaj Suvesa, Kaanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa”

Hanuman is wise and brave and his great qualities are discussed all around the Universe. His devotees sing his exploits of bravery and verses glorifying his achievement.

Teachings: In this world, when even a small achievement can make a difference in your attitude, Hanuman inspires you to keep your feet grounded despite all the success and glory.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India decline for second week

Complete Surrender to the Master

“Haath Vajra O Dhwaja Viraaje, Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje,

Sankar Suvan Kesari Nandan, Tej Prataap Maha Jag Vandan,

Vidyabaan Guni Ati Chaatur, Raam Kaaj Karive Ko Aatur,

Prabhu Charitra Sunive Ko Rasiya, Raam Lakhan Sita Mann Basiya,

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyanhi Dikhawa, Vikat Roop Dhari Lanka Jarawa,

Bheem Roop Dhari Asur Sanhaare, Raamchandra Ke Kaaj Sanwaare”

Hanuman has several magical powers bestowed by different Gods. He can change himself to a size of a mole and can expand his presence as huge as touching the sky. This son of Anjana and Kesari is limitless in his power and intelligence and yet is always eager to serve his Master.

Teachings: These qualities inspire you to remain polite and humble even if you are powerful and intelligent and always respect your elders.

Always at Service

“Laaye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaaye Sree Raghuveer Harashi Ur Laaye”

When Laxman, brother of Lord Rama was wounded, Hanuman immediately agreed to do whatever was necessary to keep him alive. He kidnapped the Vaidya (healthcare giver) of the Demon King Ravana and went to the remote hilly area to fetch the lifesaving Sanjivani Buti (herb).

His unrelenting pursuit all through this incidence shows that Hanuman never makes excuses when it comes to fulfilling his duties. He is always ready to try different methods, use his might or wit to get things done, but never surrenders to the situation.

Teachings: It teaches you to fulfill your task with the highest degree of commitment and try all the possible measures to complete it.

Incomparable Dynamism of Hanuman

“Sankadik Bramhadi Munisa, Narad Sarad Sahit Ahisa,

Jam Kuber Digpaal Jahan Te, Kavi Kovid Kahi Sakey Kahante”

Hanuman is a multifaceted personality. With blessings from great saints and gifts from different Gods such as Yama (Death God), Digpal (God of the four directions), Kuber (God of wealth) and many more he can fulfill any task with utmost ease. From writing Kavita (poem) to playing instruments, he is a master of all trades.

Teachings: It inspires you to keep on learning different things and master a few of them so that you can face almost all the challenges in life successfully. At every step, life has a lesson to teach and you must be always ready to learn what life offers.

Be a Friend in Need

“Tum Upkaar Sugreevhin Kinha, Raam Milaaye Raajpad Dinha”

Hanuman plays a very important role in initiating the association between the troubled Sugreeva and Lord Rama. He is instrumental in making Rama fight Vali and restores his kingdom back to Sugreeva.

Teachings: If life gives you an opportunity to help a friend in need, never hesitate to help him out. Hanuman inspires you to support justice and promote an association of friendship and goodwill.

Be a Good Guide and a Listener

“Tumhro Mantra Vibhishan Maana, Lankeswar Bhaye Sab Jag Jana”

Hanuman’s advice to Vibhishan, the younger brother of Ravana helped him to become the king of Lanka. Hanuman is very selfless, very eager to listen to other’s problems and guide them onto a path to success.

Teachings: You must be a good listener so that you can understand the problem of others and help them find the right solution and move ahead in life.

Unlimited Powers

“Jug Sahastra Jojan Par Bhaanu, Lilyo Taahi Madhur Phal Jaanu,

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Maahi, Jaldhi Laanghi Gaye Achraj Naahi”

According to a legend, Hanuman tried to swallow the sun, which he thought to be a bright orange. When he was given the task of finding Sita, he crossed the huge sea and reached Lanka.

Teachings: With great powers, come bigger responsibilities. You must try to excel at every step and try to fulfill the task ahead of you, irrespective of all the difficulties. Nothing and no one should come in between you and your goal.

Makes Impossible Possible

“ Durgam Kaaj Jagat Ke Jete, Sugam Anugraha Tumhre Tete,

Raam Dooare Tum Rakhwaare, Hoat Na Aagya Binu Paisare

Sab Sukh Lahaye Tumhri Sarna, Tum Rakhshak Kaahu Ko Darna

Aapan Tej Samharo Aapaye, Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaapen,

Bhoot Pishaach Nikat Nahi Awe, Mahavir Jab Naam Sunawe,

Naasaye Rog Hare Sab Peera, Japat Nirantar Hanumat Veera”

With Hanuman at your side, you do not have any reason to be fearful. He is the gatekeeper of the heaven who is capable of turning even the most impossible things into possible. If you worship and remember him regularly, you need not be afraid of anything in life.

Teachings: You must surrender completely to Hanuman whose strength of character and mystical powers will help you to overcome all the difficulties in life. Following deities and people with higher moral values always help us find the right path when you are faced with a difficulty.

Purity of Soul

“ Sankat Te Hanuman Chhoodawe, Mann Krama Vachan Dhyaan Jo Laawe

Sab Par Raam Tapaswi Raja, Tin Ke Kaaj Sakal Tum Saaja

Aur Manorath Jo Koi Laawe, Soi Amit Jivan Phal Paawe

Chaaro Jug Partaap Tumhara, Hai Parsiddh Jagat Ujiyara,

Saadhu Sant Ke Tum Rakhwaare, Asur Nikandan Raam Dulaare,

Asth Siddhi Nau Nidhi Ke Daata, Us bar Deen Jaanki Maata”

Hanuman’s powers and reach are limitless and hence whenever you call him with pure intentions, he is always there at your side. Despite being so strong, he is always eager to help even the destitute and downtrodden.

Teachings: To achieve a particular goal in life, you must try with pure intentions. Even if you have power and strength, you must consider it as the gift from God and try to use it for the welfare of the poor and weak.

Dedicated Devotion for achieving Moksha

“ Raam Rasayan Tumhre Paasa, Sada Raho Raghupati Ke Daasa,

Tumhre Bhajan Raam Ko Paawe, Janam-Janam Ke Dukh Bisraawe,

Antakaal Raghuvar Pur Jaayee, Jahan Janam Hari Bhakta Kahayee,

Aur Devta Chitt Na Dharayi, Hanumat Sei Sarba Sukh Karai

Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera, Jo Sumiraye Hanumat Balbira,

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosaai, Kripa Karahun Gurudev Ki Naai”

Hanuman achieved a permanent place in the heart of Lord Rama, the ultimate parabrahma incarnation. If you repeat his name and chant verses regularly with dedication and devotion, Hanuman helps you to achieve Moksha-liberation from the cycle of life and death. Hanuman has a very compassionate heart and if you pray for blessings, he eases your sorrows and pains.

Teachings: Even if you are powerful and influential, you must have a compassionate heart. You must care for others and help the humblest of the people to get over their sorrows and problems.

Pray regularly and get blessings from Hanuman

“Jo Sat Baar Paath Kare Koi, Chhootahin Bandi Mahasukh Hoyi,

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa, Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaurisa,

Tulsidas Sada Harichera, Kije Naath Hridaya Mahn Dera

Pavantanaye Sankat Haran, Mangal Moorti Roop;

Raam Lakhan Sita Sahit, Hridya Basahu Soor Bhoop”

Regularly chant, sing or read the Hanuman Chalisa to get blessings from Hanuman and freedom from unhappiness and fear. Tulsidas, the writer of this chalisa says that regular recitations of chalisa will help you discover the true ‘Swaroop’ (personality) of this monkey God.

Teachings: Recitation of holy verses and mantras bring you closer to God and ensures progress in the path of spirituality.