Pandemic Aftershock: Autoimmune Disorders Surge 30%, Younger Population Hit Hard

As life returns to normal post-pandemic, a recent study has revealed a concerning 30% rise in autoimmune disorders, particularly among younger individuals. Published in the *International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research* and conducted by Metropolis Healthcare, the study analyzed 1.2 lakh cases, comparing pre- and post-COVID data. The prevalence of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) positivity, a key marker for autoimmune diseases, surged from 39.3% in 2019 to 69.6% in 2022, with significant increases seen in individuals aged 31-45.

The study also reported a 9% increase in the Nuclear Homogeneous pattern, often linked to conditions like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis. While older adults consistently showed high ANA positivity, the sharp rise among younger people is particularly alarming. Researchers suggest that COVID-19 may have heightened the immune system’s response, causing it to mistakenly attack the body’s own tissues, thus triggering or worsening autoimmune conditions.

Experts emphasized the importance of early detection, especially for women and older adults at higher risk. Dr. Alap Christy, a co-author of the study, highlighted the potential link between COVID-19 and the increased occurrence of autoimmune diseases, urging clinicians to remain vigilant as the pandemic’s long-term health effects continue to unfold.