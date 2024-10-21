Punjab logs 874 FIRs, 471 DDRs over stubble burning

Following criticism from the Supreme Court over the lenient handling of stubble burning, Punjab has registered 874 FIRs and 471 daily diary reports (DDRs) against farmers involved in farm fires. The Supreme Court had earlier rebuked both Punjab and Haryana for imposing minimal fines and failing to prosecute farmers under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives. In response, Punjab Police, under DGP Gaurav Yadav’s leadership, launched a crackdown, appointing Special DGP Arpit Shukla as the nodal officer to oversee actions against stubble burning.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla highlighted that Punjab Police, alongside the Civil Administration, has been educating farmers about the dangers of stubble burning while also taking legal action against offenders. The police and civil officials have conducted joint tours in hotspot villages, holding numerous public awareness meetings and engaging with farmer unions. So far, 1,393 farm fires have been detected, resulting in FIRs being filed in 874 cases. Penalties totaling Rs 10.55 lakh have been imposed, and “red entries” made in revenue records of offending farmers.

In neighboring Haryana, the government has intensified its measures against stubble burning by ordering “red entries” in the records of farmers caught burning crop residue, which will prevent them from selling crops in grain markets for two seasons. Additionally, FIRs will be filed against those engaging in stubble burning, as mandated by the CAQM. Haryana has recorded 627 instances of farm fires since mid-September, with most cases reported from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and other nearby districts.